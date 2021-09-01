Convenient Homes are the Flavor of the Season in Mumbai

Efficient Homes offering comfort and convenience in good demand Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The year 2021 being robust saw numerous trends in the Mumbai realty market with the latest being 'Convenient Realty'. Home buyers are especially looking at 'Convenient Homes', which are fast becoming a preferred choice among the working-class segment as well. Reason, these homes are tailor-made for working individuals and families and are equipped with all the basic amenities.

Mumbai's western and central suburbs along with the MMR region are the new realty hotspots for these convenient homes. All these locations have become the buyer's paradise to pick and choose the property of choice be it convenience of type of property, budget, location, and the developer. Developers in Mumbai especially the MMR region to cater to the increased demand for convenient homes are offering multiple home options in this segment ranging from carpet areas 350 sq ft. to 550 sq ft plus for 1 & 2 BHK respectively.

Speaking on this fast-growing trend, Ms. Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson of Nahar Group & Sr. Vice President, Naredco, West said, "With WFH becoming the way of life and consumers looking at stepping out only for essential activities, Convenient Homes are seeing huge demand in Chandivali-Andheri-Powai belt. These homes not only offer space but also excellent connectivity and social infrastructures such as prominent educational institutes, hospitals, banks, health care centers, restaurants, shopping plazas, and abundance of green spaces." Sharing details about the new launch from Nahar Group, Ms. Yagnik further added, "Chandivali's rapid urbanization has seen this micro-market to emerge not only a favourite housing location but also a buzzing commercial hotspot due to increasing connectivity to other parts of Mumbai with existing and new Metro Line and roads respectively. Taking all these factors into consideration, our new project would present itself as a golden opportunity for customers to buy their homes in this micro-market in the sub-Rs 1-2.5 crore bracket. At this price range, the project not only offers its own set of modern amenities but also comes with the existing infrastructure of Nahar's Amrit Shakti, thereby ensuring the safety and security of all its residents. We have always been trendsetters when it comes to living, and our new product line of convenient homes speaks of a value proposition with lifestyle living." Over the years, Chandivali has rapidly developed as one of the most sought-after localities from a residential point of view. With easy connectivity to Eastern & Western Express Highways and supported ably by the Metro Line, Chandivali and its neighbouring suburbs have developed into commercial hubs. With the upcoming infrastructure developmental projects like the coastal road project, Navi Mumbai Airport has made central Mumbai an important investment hotspot. Buyers from far-off suburbs like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai –Virar belt, Mira Road, etc. are looking at opportunities to migrate to this central suburb. Mumbai's real estate market is witnessing a good upswing with increased demand from the end-users, the reason being developer offers, massive cuts in interest rates, and reduced stamp duty.

About Nahar Group Nahar Group is a premier real estate developer headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 1973, the Group has developed over 15 million square feet of prime real estate projects, making it a trustworthy brand to reckon with. Nahar's Amrit Shakti is a flagship project of Nahar Group at Chandivali, Andheri East in Mumbai that boasts over 40 high-rise towers across approx. 125 acres of lush green landscape, which is just a little over one-third of its development.

The Group has proved its proficiency in developing Integrated Townships, Lifestyle Residences, and Industrial and Commercial space. It has also established itself in the field of education with Nahar International School, which is affiliated to Cambridge School network and in the Healthcare segment, by establishing Nahar Medical Centre enabling access to over 3000 families with technically advanced medical and diagnostic facilities.

Furthermore, to provide affordable healthcare facilities to the masses, especially the unprivileged, Nahar Group has launched an 82-bed state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital in Bhinmal, Rajasthan. The Nahar Hospital also serves villages beyond Bhinmal with the help of its mobile ambulance providing immediate medical help to the population within 300 sq. km area. Spearheaded by the visionary; Mr. Sukhraj Nahar, Founder-Chairman & Managing Director and Ms. Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group is recognized for its quality, reliability, and professional approach that has earned prestigious awards for its domain expertise, management practices, corporate governance, and corporate social responsibilities.

Website: www.nahargroup.co.in To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Chandivali's Prominent Integrated Township - Nahar's Amrit Shakti PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)