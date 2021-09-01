NLC India raises Rs 600 cr via commercial paper
NLC India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 600 crore by issuing commercial papers.
''...12,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 600 crore have been issued and allotted on August 31, 2021,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.
NLC India, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.
