VE Commercial Vehicles posts nearly 2-fold jump in August sales

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Wednesday reported a nearly two-fold jump in total sales at 4,793 units in August 2021.

The company had sold a total of 2,477 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) said in a statement.

Sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 4,667 units last month as compared to 2,440 units in August 2020, a growth of 91.3 per cent, it added.

In the domestic market, Eicher brand of CVs clocked sales of 3,864 units as against 2,190 units in the year-ago month, up 76.4 per cent. Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses stood at 803 units last month as compared to 250 units in August 2020.

Volvo trucks and Volvo buses recorded sales of 126 units in August 2021 as against 37 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

