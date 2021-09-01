Canon launches special series of online Frontiers of Innovation broadcasts

Canon (www.Canon.com), an Official Provider of Expo 2020 Dubai and the first company ever to be the single provider of imaging and printing for a World Expo, has launched a special series of its monthly online Frontiers of Innovation broadcasts to celebrate the partnership.

Canon Middle East launched the Frontiers of Innovation series five years ago, bringing together industry experts to discuss technological innovations and evolving trends, and look for actionable solutions to pressing challenges. It provides a valuable platform to enable thought leaders to share their ideas, insights and experiences and serves to raise awareness of the Canon brand and its technology and to drive innovation.

The Frontiers of Innovation @Expo 2020 events will be hosted jointly on Canon's EMEA LinkedIn page (bit.ly/38wz8Bv). They will focus on topics that are relevant to audiences in the UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa. While mostly business-oriented, some of the broadcasts will be equally relevant to the general public, especially those interested in travel, photography and filmmaking.

Mai Youssef, Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Canon Middle East and Canon Central and North Africa, commented: "Featuring some of the best minds in the region from a range of sectors discussing key issues of our time, Frontiers of Innovation is an important aspect of Canon's external communications. The subjects discussed reflect our commitment to the environment, empowering talent, innovation and the future. This joint initiative with Expo 2020 is part of our ongoing commitment to drive innovation and generate solutions to support businesses in various sectors across the Middle East and Africa."

Dina Storey, Director - Sustainability Operations, Sustainability-Real Estate from Dubai Expo 2020 commented: "Our joint venture with Canon Middle East will create an important platform to discuss key issues that are cropping up in the photography and filmography world. With a large focus on sustainability and innovation – two things that are extremely important to us at Dubai Expo 2020 - we're able to create a better future for young artists and encourage more people to join this inspiring community."

The series will kickstart this September 2021, with a session that will focus on the print industry in the run-up to International Print Day, reflecting on how the industry has changed in recent years – especially in the light of the pandemic – and how it is evolving to meet future needs. Future monthly sessions will consider issues including:

Steps towards a more sustainable future

The information security battle

What the next decade holds for the tourism sector

How to empower future filmmakers, photojournalists and content creators

Creating workplaces that support good mental health

Empowering women

World Expos are festivals of culture, technology, innovation, design and human brilliance that usually take place once every five years in a major international city. Hosted by Dubai, UAE, Expo 2020, which was originally supposed to take place in October 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, will be the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Expo 2020's theme is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, recognising the importance of collaboration and partnership for growth.

"Like Expo 2020, Canon is dedicated to inspiring a more sustainable future," added Mai Youssef. "Our three pillars, Future of People, Future of Planet and Future of Possibility, tie in with the Expo sub-themes, Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. We're delighted to be collaborating on this special series of broadcasts and hope it will enable us to reach and inspire even more people."

