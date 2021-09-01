Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21 recognizes leading organizations and professionals making an impact

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading market & brand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research. The winners of the Global Awards 2021 spanned across diverse sectors including banking & finance, IT, manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, education, textile, design, sports Ayurveda & others.

The list of the winners include: 1. Zylux Lenses (Pratik Bhatt) - Most Trusted Brand Of The Year (Spectacle Lenses)

2. Gavi Kumar - Dynamic Leader Of The Year 3. Arivuval Ramu - CTO Of The First SEA Neo Bank (Tonik Digital Bank) Excellence & Leadership In Banking & Finance Sector

4. Murali Kashaboina - Global Excellence & Leadership In IT & Technology Innovation 5. First choice Readymix (Satish Kumar) Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted Brand Of The Year

6. Deco - Arte - Most Innovative Interior Designer Firm Of The Year 7. Rudra Interiors & PMC (Nilesh Deshpande) category of "Most Trusted Interior Designer Company In Maharashtra

8. Smruti Sudarshan - Excellence In Digital Learning Transformation (Education Industry) 9. Sumeet Pareek - Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To Finance Sector In Financial & Loan Services

10. Renu Singh - Women Icon Of The Year (Real Estate Expert) 11. Yogesh Dadke - Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To Automotive Sector (Automotive Seating Leader )

12. Amit Gupta - Best Emerging Interior Designer Of The Year 13. Susenjit Singha Mahapatra - Excellence In Business & Leadership (Manufacturing Sector

14. Rajan Sharma - Excellence & Leadership In Product Management & IT Professional Coach 15. Mr. Ranjan Das - Game Changer E-Commerce 2021

16. Shristi International (Jayant) Most Promising Construction Company For Industrial Infrastructure Development In India 17. Shobhan Krishan Mishra - Youth Icon Of The Year (Educational Services)

18.Debabrata Sarkar Outstanding Leader Of The Year In Biotechnology & Biological Industry (Business Strategist / Sales & Marketing Professional 19. Aravindan Raghavan - Master Coach For Global Leadership Excellence 2021

20. Dr. Monica B. Sood Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To The Healthcare Sector (Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery 21. Dr. Sonya Suri Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To The Society & Banking / Finance Sector

22. Rajiv Rai Sachdev Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution for Sustainability in Textile Industry 23. Autivo Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Kruthik Verma) - Leading IT Services Provider Of The Year"

24. Raghavendra Kumar Verma - Legal Expert Of The Year (M/A / Cyber Security & Business) 25. Vasanthan Ramakrishnan - Young Icon Of The Year (Social Service)

26. Hari Charan Bade (MD - IDEAS ADD MEDIA) - Excellence & Leadership In Advertisement / PR & Marketing 27. Ersegment Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Karteek Chanda) - Best Emerging IT & Cyber Security In India

28. Atmax Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Varun Gupta)- Most Innovative Software Company Of The Year ( https://atmax.co/ ) 29. Tanmay Goyal - Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021

30. My Wealth Protector (Nirmal Rewaria) - Most Promising Mobile App Of The Year - Life & Beyond Life Service 31. Raam Gottimukkala - Excellence & Leadership In Design Industry

32. K Devendran (Director of Dream Sketch Interiors) - Best Emerging Residential & Commercial Interior Designers In South India 33. Feron Healthcare (Sadanand Chavadi) - Fastest Growing Nutraceutical Company Of The Year

34. Maruthi Electric Company - Best Quality Manufacturer Of Automatic Water Level Controller Of The Year 2020-21 35. Ankita Chatterjii - Best Astrologer & Numerologist Of The Year 2020-21

36. Swan International preschool - Best Quality Education Preschool & Day Care In Uttar Pradesh 37. Shreeja Jhawar - Woman Icon Of The Year (Author / NLP/ LOA Coach / Corporate Trainer & PLR Therapist

38. Seemaa Guptaa - Woman Icon Of The Year 2020-21 (Astrologer/Social Activist & Vastu Expert) 39. Prakash Sutradhar (Prakash Sutradhar) Young Icon Of The Year 2020-21 (Educationist & IT Professional)

40. Sandeep Mengi Icon Of The Year 2021 (Healthcare Entrepreneur & Social Activist 41. Sonal Arora Most Promising Career Mentor Of The Year 2021

42. Maya Diagnostic Centre (Dr. Sunayan Sanyal) Most Promising Diagnostic Centre Of The Year 2021 43. D Artistry (Tharadevi) Most Trusted Nail Artistry Studio In South India

44. Mantras Advanced Aesthetic Clinicare (MAAC) Founder & Chairman - Nima N Nair. (Nima N Nair) Most Trusted Advanced Aesthetic & Hair Transplant Centre In Bangalore 45. Archana Karthick - Most Promising Fashion Designer Of The Year

46. ECOFLOORMATE (Sachin Mangalkar) Best Quality Sports Flooring Manufacturers & Suppliers In India 47. Varun Budhiraja - Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To Healthcare Sector (PPE Manufacturer)

48. Mayank Singhvi Excellence & Leadership In Financial Services (Investment Banking) 49. Ankoor B Sarkar - Excellence & Leadership Icon of the Year - Rest of World - Sales & Marketing (B2B - B2C - B2OEM - B2EMS - Start Up)

50. GoYNG (Founder - Rajesh Singh) - Best Emerging Brand Of The Year (Wellness Supplement) 51. Dr Vandana Khera Narula - Most Trusted Gynaecologist Of Punjab

52. Times Of Media - The Most Authentic Media Company Of The Year 53. PENTAGON ALUMINIUM COMPANY PVT LTD (Ashish Kaushik) - Best Quality Manufacturers Of Aluminium Sheets & Plate Of The Year

54. Kalyan Gali - Most Dynamic Entrepreneur Of The Year 55. Vaastukala Foundation (Bhupinder Singh) - Best Bespoke Executed Project: The Orlov

56. ADITI STAFFING INDIA PVT. LTD - Best IT Consulting & Talent Management Company Of The Year 57. Indrabhuwan Kumar Singh - Global CEO of the Year In African Market

58. Pushpita Chatterjee - Best Emerging IELTS Trainer & Social Activist Of The Year 59. Arpita Chatterjee - Woman Icon of The Year (Young Healthcare Academician & Social Entrepreneur

60. Dr Nidhi Josh - Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution to Healthcare & Education Sector 61. SPORTIFY Pvt Ltd - Best Sports Education and Management Services in India

62. Gautam Mukherjee - Outstanding and Remarkable Contribution to Sports Education Sector 63. Dr. Sameer Arbat - outstanding Global Contribution In COVID-19 Pandemic (COVID WARRIOR)

64. Munish Bagga - Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution to Education / Sports / Tourism & Hospitality Sector 65. Anil Ghegade - Engineering & Technology Leader Of The Year

66. ADITI STAFFING INDIA PVT. LTD - Global Business In IT Services & Staffing Sector 67. Studio DBP - Best Hospitality & Commercial Interior Design Firm Of The Year

68. S N Associates - Leading Luxury Commercial & Residential Interior Contracting Firm Of The Year 69. Dr Deb Prasanna Choudhury - Academic & Professional Excellence / Outstanding & Remarkable Development to the Society

70. Assem Mousa - International Icon Of The Year (Industrial Researcher & E-Commerce Expert) 71. Bilal Awan - Outstanding Contribution, Excellence and Leadership (Mental Health & IT Security)

72.Ranjita Ratwani - Best Dietitian & Nutritionist in Uttar Pradesh 73. Bliss Photo Art - Most Promising Photography Studio In Kerala

74. Spectral Pictures - Most Promising Photography Company In Karnataka 75. Space Design Studio - Most Promising Interior Designing Company In Hyderabad

76. Hydro Tech Clean Energy Co-Most Trusted Brand Of India (Engine Decarbonising Machines) 77. Ayurveda Gram - Best Holistic Healing Centre In South India

R K Dhuria, Managing Director, Xel Research said"Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of the significant contribution made by corporate, professionals from different Startups, SMEs and other industry verticals to make a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & International level, at large. Through this award we want to encourage individuals and corporates, to stand-up for the cause they care." The Global Awards is a one-of-its-kind global awards ceremony; it witnesses some of the brilliant minds from across the land who took the oath to stand for a cause that would help to uplift the developing sections and empower them with basic fundamental rights. The platform enables individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and inspire others to stand for a cause. Individuals and organizations get recognized for the enormous difference they have made to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone, through their initiatives.

