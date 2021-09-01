Taipa rebrands as Dipa to expand domain in emerging technologies space

Telecom infrastructure industry body Taipa on Wednesday announced rebranding itself as Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (Dipa) to expand its domain in emerging technologies space.

Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa) has been mainly representing mobile tower players like Indus Towers and ATC.

Under its new identity, the industry body plans to cover companies that are vital for telecom services such as data centres, Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, in-building connectivity, satellite communication, small cells and alternate energy solutions.

''Taipa has provided leadership for establishment and sharing of vital telecommunications passive infrastructure between various service providers – mainly towers ever since its inception. Under its new avatar as Dipa, it aims to extend this leadership now to all aspects of digital infrastructure for the entire ICT industry and thereby contribute to India becoming a robust digital economy,'' Dipa Chairman Akhil Gupta said.

He also said that Taipa represented telecom infrastructure players which led to the sharing of infrastructure on a non-discriminatory basis between service providers. This has been a key factor in enabling the Indian telecom industry to provide services at lowest tariff across the world.

According to Gupta, Indian telecom infrastructure is the second largest private sector investment in infrastructure and in generating direct and indirect employment for more than four million people across India.

Dipa Vice Chairman Amit Sharma said that given the increased convergence of multiple industries, the industry body members felt there was a need not only for telecom but the entire ICT ecosystem to come together.

''Dipa will continue to play the role of a thought leader for the industry and support the diverse community of stakeholders by providing dedicated resources, advocacy, expertise, and networking,'' Dipa Director General T R Dua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)