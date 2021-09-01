Left Menu

NMDC iron ore output grows 44 pc to 15 MT in Apr-Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:11 IST
NMDC iron ore output grows 44 pc to 15 MT in Apr-Aug
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 44 per cent to 15.02 million tonnes (MT) in April-August 2021.

The company's iron ore output was 10.42 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

In August 2021, the company said, its iron ore production rose to 3.06 MT from 1.62 MT a year ago.

Its total sales of iron ore during April-August 2021-22 also jumped to 15.67 MT, as against 10.80 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company sold 2.91 MT iron ore in August, compared to 1.79 MT in the year-ago period. Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021