HMSI sales slip 3 pc in August

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India said entering the festival season with a steady recovery in economic activity, the companys total sales stood at 4,30,683 units, including 4,01,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.The domestic sales breached the 4-lakh mark with a growth of 18 per cent, compared to 3,40,420 units in July 2021, it said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 19:12 IST
Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales to 4,30,683 units in August. The company had sold 4,43,969 units in the same month last year. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said entering the festival season with a steady recovery in economic activity, the company's total sales stood at 4,30,683 units, including 4,01,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.

The domestic sales breached the 4-lakh mark with a growth of 18 per cent, compared to 3,40,420 units in July 2021, it said in a statement. The company's total sales in July stood at 3,84,920 units, including exports (44,500 units ), according to the statement. “August ushers in the onset of the festival spirit in the country. With a steady month on month recovery in terms of enquiries and customer walk-ins, we are cautiously optimistic moving forward, expecting conversions to retails,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.

He also said the company will be starting deliveries of its recently unveiled motorcycle CB200X from this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

