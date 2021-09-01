Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Taliban launch charm offensive with Afghan banks amid funding fears

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:00 IST
The new, Taliban-appointed head of Afghanistan's central bank has sought to reassure banks the group wants a fully-functioning financial system, but has so far provided little detail on how it will supply funds to sustain it, said four bankers familiar with the matter.

Acting central bank governor Haji Mohammad Idris met members of the Afghanistan Banks Association and other bankers this week, and told them that the Taliban viewed the banking sector as imperative, said two bankers who attended the meeting. The militant group which now controls the country was working to find solutions for liquidity and rising inflation, they quoted Idris as saying. (Editing by Peter Graff)

