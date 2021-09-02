Left Menu

3 killed, 9 injured after van overturns in MP

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and nine others injured after a van in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Thursday, police said. As a result, the speeding vehicle overturned near a factory in Dhar district, the official said.

  • India

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and nine others injured after a van in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Thursday, police said. The victims, hailing from Nimbahera in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, were on their way to the Omkareshwar temple at Khandwa in MP when the accident took place around 3.15 am between Badnawar and Borali villages, nearly 45 km from here, Badnawar police station's inspector C B Singh told PTI. The van driver dozed off, and after a while got up and suddenly applied brakes. As a result, the speeding vehicle overturned near a factory in Dhar district, the official said. Three vehicle occupants - Kishore Lal (45), Kamal Dhakat (12) and Ramkanya Dhakat (40) - died on the spot, he said. Nine other passengers received injuries and they were admitted to a hospital in Badnawar, he added.

