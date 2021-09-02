Left Menu

Melrose, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; ex-dividend trades cap gains

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, helped by healthcare stocks and Melrose Industries, although gains were capped by ex-dividend trading and losses in Unilever shares. The blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with Melrose gaining 4% to the top of FTSE 100 after the engineering firm swung to a first-half profit. Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.1%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:57 IST
Melrose, healthcare stocks lift FTSE 100; ex-dividend trades cap gains

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, helped by healthcare stocks and Melrose Industries, although gains were capped by ex-dividend trading and losses in Unilever shares. The blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with Melrose gaining 4% to the top of FTSE 100 after the engineering firm swung to a first-half profit.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.1%, providing the biggest boost to the index. Global miner BHP Group dropped 5.2% to the bottom of FTSE 100, while motor insurer Admiral Group shed 2.3% as it traded ex-dividend.

Unilever Plc slipped 1.8% after JP Morgan downgraded the Dove soap maker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral". The domestically focussed mid-cap index inched 0.2% lower after closing at a record high in the previous session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021