Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 14:49 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 2.1 to Rs 1,375 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the September delivery moved up by Rs 2.1, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,375 per 10 kg in 25,120 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

