Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 2.1 to Rs 1,375 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the September delivery moved up by Rs 2.1, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 1,375 per 10 kg in 25,120 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

