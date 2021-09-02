Domestic flights from Kabul airport to resume on Friday - al Jazeera

Domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, the Doha-based al-Jazeera channel reported on Thursday, citing an Afghan civil aviation official who expected international flights "to take time".

Al-Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation "soon".

