Italy's economy growing faster than expected, needs transforming -Draghi

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian economy is growing much faster than expected, but it needs to be transformed to be able to expand at a consistently faster pace in the coming years, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the summer break, Draghi said the first half of 2022 would be crucial to see if the hoped-for economic transformation was taking shape.

Turning to the coronavirus crisis, Draghi said he was confident that 80% of all Italians aged 12 and over will have been vaccinated by the end of the month. He added that the government's main priority was to make sure students were able to return to the classroom for direct lessons. (Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angelo Amante)

