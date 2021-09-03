Left Menu

Bikayi raises $10.8 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India, others

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors like Y combinator and Pioneer Fund, a statement said.The company, which had raised USD 2 million in funding in August last year, plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate product development, acquisition, and talent hiring, it added.Founded in 2019 by Sonakshi Nathani and Ashutosh Singla, Bikayi enables small and medium-sized businesses SMBs to scale up on digital platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:28 IST
Bikayi raises $10.8 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India, others
  • Country:
  • India

Bikayi, a mobile-commerce enabler platform, on Friday said it has raised USD 10.8 million (about Rs 79 crore) in funding led by Sequoia Capital India. The series A round also saw participation from existing investors like Y combinator and Pioneer Fund, a statement said.

The company, which had raised USD 2 million in funding in August last year, plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate product development, acquisition, and talent hiring, it added.

Founded in 2019 by Sonakshi Nathani and Ashutosh Singla, Bikayi enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to scale up on digital platforms. The platform provides businesses with a digital storefront, professional features, and tools, including a Dedicated Business Coach, catalogue listing, shipping facility and payments.

Bikayi has seen its merchant base growing at 5x over the last eight months, while annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has grown manifold. The company has more than 4 million registered users on the platform. “We are on a mission to fulfil the aspirations of millions of small businesses that drive our economy. There are merchants who have made more than a million dollars via Bikayi e-stores in the span of a year. Such stories keep us obsessed to do better for our customers every single day,” Bikayi co-founder and CEO Sonakshi Nathani said.

Shraeyansh Thakur, Vice President of Sequoia Capital India, said India is on the cusp of an e-commerce revolution.

''...we believe SMBs will play a pivotal role in shaping this landscape over the next decade. India is home to over 75 million SMBs, which account for over 30 per cent of India's GDP, employ over 130 million, and form the backbone of the economy,'' Thakur added.

Rapid digitisation of SMBs and the deepening of the e-commerce ecosystem are huge trends in India and Bikayi is building a next-gen product that sits at the confluence of both these trends, integrating the entire infrastructure of commerce onto one single platform, Thakur noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021