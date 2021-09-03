Hero MotoCorp hands over 70 vehicles to Haryana govt to support COVID relief efforts

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday handed over 70 vehicles to the Haryana government for frontline health workers as part of its commitment to supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts.

The two-wheelers, comprising over 50 units of Xtreme 160R motorcycles and 20 units of Destini 125 scooters, were delivered to the state's Director-General for Health Services at the launch of Corona Warriors on Wheels project under the company's CSR platform ‘Hero WeCare’, a release said. The vehicles will be allocated to the health workers, including doctors and medical staff, for community service across the state, it added. These two-wheelers will be used by frontline health workers engaged in the COVID-19 related work to provide door-to-door medical services, including testing, sanitisation, counselling, and mobile vaccination, among others, Hero MotoCorp said. The company said the initiative is aimed to rapidly expand measures across the state for strengthening the healthcare system and response to the COVID-19. “These motorcycles and scooters will prove to be an advantage in our fight against COVID-19 and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for extending their support to us. This initiative will go a long way in our fight to stop COVID-19 across the state and widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district,” said Veena Singh, Director General Health Services, Haryana. Helping hands from responsible corporates like Hero MotoCorp helps the government to strengthen its mission of bringing relief to the people, she added. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to contributing to the betterment of society.

“We are happy to be associated with the project Corona Warriors on Wheels to support the vaccination drive as initiated by the Director-General Health Services in the state,” said Bharatendu Kabi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication at Hero MotoCorp. The initiative is in continuation to the company's ongoing efforts to further accelerate the COVID-19 relief measures in Haryana, he said, adding “I am sure, these vehicles will support the Corona Heroes by providing convenient mobility solutions”.

