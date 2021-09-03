China, U.S. fail to reach agreement on climate change - SCMP

China and the United States did not reach an agreement on climate change, with Beijing rebuffing calls to make more public pledges on climate change before a United Nations climate summit in November, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3147540/china-tells-us-envoy-john-kerry-it-will-follow-its-own-climate on Friday citing a source.

"China already has its own plans and road map for achieving its climate goals," Chinese leaders told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, the report added.

