The company said it has laid down the foundation stone for first ever electric vehicle charging station EVCS at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong on Friday.The EVCS are being developed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid Electric Vehicles FAME India Scheme Phase-II.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:27 IST
PGCIL begins work on first EV charging station in Meghalaya
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Saturday said it has started work to set up the first electric vehicle charging station in Meghalaya. The company said it has laid down the foundation stone for first ever electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong on Friday.

The EVCS are being developed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme Phase-II. Under this scheme, POWERGRID shall be developing 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 public EVCS and 6 at government establishments).

Out of the 11 locations, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for four locations which include POWERGRID Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC Ware House at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo.

POWERGRID has developed itself as one of the market leaders in EVCS business and has its presence in major cities of India like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kochi, it added.

