Infosys Foundation inaugurates Silver Jubilee Block at Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama

Infosys Foundation on Saturday announced the inauguration of the Silver Jubilee Block at Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama, Pavagada, in Karnataka.

The philanthropic arm of Infosys provided a grant of Rs 5.5 crore towards the construction and development of this block, which will aim to provide ophthalmology and ENT services, among other healthcare facilities, to patients, according to a statement.

The block was inaugurated virtually by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The grant from Infosys Foundation was utilised to construct this block, which will accommodate special units for eye care, two operating theatres for surgical procedures, a high-tech diagnostic centre, an ENT centre and a cancer clinic, the statement said.

In addition, part of the grant was also used to procure necessary medical equipment, furniture, computers, and air conditioners required for operation theatres, it added.

This Silver Jubilee Block will aim to facilitate almost 4,000 surgeries and benefit a minimum of 30,000 outpatients every year.

''Infosys Foundation always tries to do its best towards those who are in need. This hospital and its services will aim to help thousands of underprivileged patients in the country,'' Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said.

Swami Japananda, president of Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama added that providing proper treatment to help underprivileged patients receive quality healthcare, will play a big role towards the development of healthcare services in the country.

The initiative adds to Infosys Foundation's efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the public. Over the last one and a half years, Infosys has committed a total of Rs 200 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts across India.

Infosys Foundation also set up a 150-bed COVID-19 care hospital in Bengaluru, in partnership with the state government. Recently, it also supported the construction of a 75,000 sq ft multi-disciplinary outpatient department (OPD) block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru.

