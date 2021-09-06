Left Menu

Mahindra Group Donates 3 Oxygen Plants and 12 Ambulances to Telangana

The installation of oxygen plants and the ambulances will help charitable hospitals provide emergency medical services to impoverished and marginalised communities. CP Gurnani, Board Member, Mahindra and Mahindra said, The pandemic has emphasised the need to build an emergency healthcare infrastructure.

As part of its wide-ranging, empathetic response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Mahindra Group is donating three oxygen plants and twelve ambulances to various government and public charitable hospitals in Telangana, a press release from the diversified business conglomerate said on Monday.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Mahindra Group has supported Telangana by providing emergency cab services for vaccinating the elderly and transporting oxygen cylinders as a part of its Oxygen on Wheels initiative. The group has also provided face shields, ration kits, cooked meals, face masks, PPE Kits, aerosol boxes, and medical equipment for hospitals, it said.

Tech Mahindra Foundation has supported the installation of a 500 LPM oxygen plant at St. Theresa Hospital, a 200-bed hospital here. In addition, Mahindra & Mahindra has installed a 1000 LPM oxygen plant in Mahabubnagar district and a 500 LPM Oxygen Plant in the industrial town of Zaheerabad.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries said ''the Mahindra Group has been working proactively and efficiently with the Telangana government to support our fight against COVID-19. The installation of oxygen plants and the ambulances will help charitable hospitals provide emergency medical services to impoverished and marginalized communities.'' CP Gurnani, Board Member, Mahindra, and Mahindra said, ''The pandemic has emphasized the need to build an emergency healthcare infrastructure. This will require coming together of industries, government, and citizens in our fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.''

