PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:15 IST
Welspun gets USFDA approval for its 3 ply surgical masks  
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Leading home textiles maker Welspun India on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its 3 ply surgical masks.

In a statement, Welspun India said it has become the first Indian company to receive the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k), one of the stringent and most recognized quality approvals, for its 3 ply surgical masks.

''Certified by BIS and CE already, this product from Welspun India Ltd has got all required certifications to supply to global markets including critical medical uses,'' it said.

Welspun's 3 ply surgical masks are made with 100 percent polypropylene and offer 98 percent protection against bacterial load. ''This is one of the tedious pre-market submissions made to FDA to demonstrate that the medical device to be marketed is as safe and effective,'' it added.

Simultaneously, the WN-95 FFP 2 respiratory masks have been CE-certified, enabling exports to global markets including Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

''While CE marking implies the conformity of the goods with European standards of health, safety, and environmental protection, the USFDA 510K clearance reflects that a particular product is both safe and effective for its intended use,'' the company said.

Following the latest clearances, both masks can be supplied in the international market.

Welspun India Jt MD & CEO Dipali Goenka said, ''this is a remarkable validation of our philosophy of keeping 'people ahead of everything' and we will channelize the momentum to further take the quality of healthcare products a notch higher at the global stage''.

Welspun India is a part of the USD 2.7 billion-Welspun Group. It has distribution networks in more than 50 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

