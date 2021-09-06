Adani Transmission board approves appointment of Rohit Soni as CFO
Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Rohit Soni as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. The appointment is with effect from September 6, 2021, Adani Transmission said in a regulatory filing. ''This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th September, 2021...has considered and approved the appointment of Rohit Soni, Chartered Accountant as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company,'' it said. Prior to this, he has worked with Vedanta Group in various roles. His immediate past assignment was as chief procurement officer for Vedanta Group, as also CFO of various Vedanta SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles), it said. Soni, a chartered accountant, is an alumni of Harvard Business School. He brings with him over 19 years of experience in managing complex businesses in metal and mining industry, both in India and overseas, it added. His experience spans across areas like business controllership, risk management and governance, financial reporting to the board, systems and process deployment, business partnering, financial due diligence, and creating commercial value, the filing said.
