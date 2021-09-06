Left Menu

Adani Transmission board approves appointment of Rohit Soni as CFO

Adani Transmission Limited ATL on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Rohit Soni as the chief financial officer CFO of the company. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th September, 2021...has considered and approved the appointment of Rohit Soni, Chartered Accountant as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:15 IST
Adani Transmission board approves appointment of Rohit Soni as CFO
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Rohit Soni as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. The appointment is with effect from September 6, 2021, Adani Transmission said in a regulatory filing. ''This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th September, 2021...has considered and approved the appointment of Rohit Soni, Chartered Accountant as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company,'' it said. Prior to this, he has worked with Vedanta Group in various roles. His immediate past assignment was as chief procurement officer for Vedanta Group, as also CFO of various Vedanta SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles), it said. Soni, a chartered accountant, is an alumni of Harvard Business School. He brings with him over 19 years of experience in managing complex businesses in metal and mining industry, both in India and overseas, it added. His experience spans across areas like business controllership, risk management and governance, financial reporting to the board, systems and process deployment, business partnering, financial due diligence, and creating commercial value, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021