Left Menu

Embassy REIT raises Rs 300 cr through debentures to refinance debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:20 IST
Embassy REIT raises Rs 300 cr through debentures to refinance debt
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to refinance existing debt.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the debenture committee of the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, Manager of Embassy REIT, has approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of the BSE. The tenure of the NCDs is 60 months from the deemed date of allotment, with coupon rate at 6.80 per annum.

Embassy REIT said the proceeds will be primarily used to refinance existing construction finance debt.

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), sponsored by global investment firm Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group.

It owns and operates more than 40 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the national capital region.

Embassy REIT has posted a 36 per cent rise in net operating income to Rs 621.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30. It also declared distribution, including dividend, of Rs 534.61 crore to unitholders for the June quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021