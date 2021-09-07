HIL Ltd. celebrates new TVC campaign - Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang for Charminar Coloured Roofing Sheets

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charminar, the premium roofing solution brand from the house of HIL Ltd. (a flagship company of CK Birla Group), India's leading and Asia's most trusted building materials company, launched an integrated marketing campaign to announce its new range of Coloured Roofing Sheets with an aim to maintain their leadership position in market and grow the brand love for their Consumer Superbrand - Charminar.

Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, 'Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang' is an extension of the brand's existing positioning 'Tarakki ki chaanv mein, zindagi khushaal gujarti hai'. The earlier campaign positioned roofs as the shelter one takes on the road to success. With the addition of colours, there's more to these roofing sheets than just aesthetics. It's about celebration. It's about announcing your arrival.

'Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang' comes from the insight that success is a long journey. And the more time, patience and hard work it takes, the more colourful it is; Just like the colours of mehendi. Drawing parallel from this, the film is a musical journey that features four friends; a farmer, a poultry farmer, a mechanic, and a milkman and tells their success story as they celebrate the most important occasion of their life - the wedding of their kids. It captures their celebration and the pride of making it big through beautiful moments that are amplified by a groovy track.

Backed by a great background score, lyrics and vocals, the TVC aims to capture the incredible and colourful spirit of India. The commercial ends on a captivating note -''Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang jo aapki shaan ko saalon tak fika na padne de'' which beautifully sets the mood for the commercial and helps the plot unravel highlighting the quality, durability, and reliability of Charminar Roofs. The campaign is brought to life through various mediums and is adapted in 7 regional languages.

Commenting on the TVC campaign, Dhirup Roy Choudhary, MD & CEO, HIL Ltd., said ''Over the last 75 years, Charminar has been the first-choice of durable roofing for rural and semi-rural markets. Colours are an integral part of Indian lifestyle and resonate well with aspirations of rural masses. Our new campaign - Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang, celebrates the village life with an apt depiction of myriad colours of success and prosperity. Charminar Coloured Roofs will be an ideal choice for all residential and industrial needs in all weather conditions. We are confident that the new campaign will reinforce the trust that BIRLA & CHARMINAR as brands entail with top quality products and bring in a new wave of happiness amongst customers, masons and channel partners alike.'' Manish Bhatt, Founder-Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi,said, ''Charminar coloured roofing sheets are not just about providing shade and shelter to a house. There's more to it. It's about celebrating the different colours of life; the colours of happiness, love and success. Through 'Tarakki Ke Pakke Rang' we wanted to celebrate the long and tiring journey of making it big in life.'' With a rich legacy of more than 75 years, HIL's Charminar has been at the forefront of innovation, listening and anticipating consumer requirements and providing best-in-class Roofing Solutions. The new Coloured Roofing Sheet is another robust product manufactured using special paint technology and perfectly suits the aspirations of a rural consumer. The product is suitable for various structures including housing, factories, warehouses, bus stops, shops, parking, cattle sheds and poultry farms.

Creative team behind the TVC: Client: HIL (CK Birla Group) Client Team: Vijay Lahoti, Hemlata Sagar Creative Agency: Scarecrow M&C Saatchi Director: Tathagata Singha Production House: Jamurah Films Creative Team: Manish Bhatt, Vijay Assudani, Yuvraj Gorule Account Management: Mangesh Mulajkar, Wayne Oliver Links to the TVC: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HILLtdIndia/posts/4207001262714181 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygppRExdgaY&t=10s ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utFlUDQdF2s About HIL: Established in 1946, HIL Limited is a flagship company of the $2.4 Billion conglomerate, CK Birla Group. The company offers comprehensive building materials and solutions since last 75 years and has achieved market leadership by developing and marketing most sustainable and relevant products which are future ready, high quality and have innovation at its core. HIL has 5 major brands- Charminar, Birla HIL, Charminar Fortune, Birla Aerocon and recently acquired German flooring brand, Parador. The company boasts of 21 state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in India, and two manufacturing sites in Germany and Austria. It is committed to innovation through dynamic R&D facilities in India and Germany. Having pioneered in green technology keeping in mind the paradigm shift to green building materials almost a decade ago HIL diversified into vast range of products that are environmentally viable and conducive. Given its strong emphasis on customer centricity, HIL Limited also ensures a widespread reach through an extensive sales and distribution network spread across India and 80 countries globally. Its strengths are truly its employees, loyal dealers and satisfied customers. With consistent efforts to grow the business sustainably, HIL is also certified as Great Place to Work ® and Mr. Dhirup Roy Choudhary, it's MD and CEO was awarded as ''The Most Promising Business Leader of Asia 2018 & 2019'' by the Economic Times. The company also has been a recipient to the Iconic Brand Award, Asia's Most Trusted Company Award, Best Company of the Year Award and has been maintaining the Superbrand status for many years now.

