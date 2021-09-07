Rajasthan's 1,656-km rural, district roads to be upgraded as state highways; CM approves proposal

Rural and district roads of 1,656 km in 20 districts in Rajasthan will be upgraded as state highways, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a proposal in this regard, according to an official statement.

Gehlot had announced in the state budget 2021-22 to upgrade rural and district roads to highways connecting remote areas across the state.

After receiving proposals from the respective districts, approval has been given for the up-gradation of roads of a total length of more than 1,712 km, the official statement said.

Due to overlapping of about 56 km in length, the actual length of the roads to be declared as a state highway is about 1,656 km.

As per the approved proposal, two roads of 181 km in Barmer district, two roads of 199 km passing through Sawai Madhopur and Karauli, and 158-km-long road from Tonk via Sawai Madhopur to Karauli district will be declared as state highways.

These apart, the 172-km road from Nagaur to Ajmer via Jaipur district, and the 137-km-long road passing through Dholpur and Karauli, will also be declared as state highways, it added.

