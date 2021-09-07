Left Menu

Rajasthan's 1,656-km rural, district roads to be upgraded as state highways; CM approves proposal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:38 IST
Rajasthan's 1,656-km rural, district roads to be upgraded as state highways; CM approves proposal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rural and district roads of 1,656 km in 20 districts in Rajasthan will be upgraded as state highways, and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a proposal in this regard, according to an official statement.

Gehlot had announced in the state budget 2021-22 to upgrade rural and district roads to highways connecting remote areas across the state.

After receiving proposals from the respective districts, approval has been given for the up-gradation of roads of a total length of more than 1,712 km, the official statement said.

Due to overlapping of about 56 km in length, the actual length of the roads to be declared as a state highway is about 1,656 km.

As per the approved proposal, two roads of 181 km in Barmer district, two roads of 199 km passing through Sawai Madhopur and Karauli, and 158-km-long road from Tonk via Sawai Madhopur to Karauli district will be declared as state highways.

These apart, the 172-km road from Nagaur to Ajmer via Jaipur district, and the 137-km-long road passing through Dholpur and Karauli, will also be declared as state highways, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021