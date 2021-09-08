Ultraviolette Automotive to invest Rs 500 cr to scale up business

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 500 crore in the next three to five years to scale up the business, including setting up of a new manufacturing unit and product development, according to top company officials.

The company, in which TVS Motor Company is an investor, is setting up its manufacturing and assembling facility near Electronics City, Bengaluru, from where it will start producing its high-performance electric motorcycle - the F77 in the first quarter of 2022.

The commercial availability of the model is expected by March 2022.

In the first year, the company said it will produce 15,000 electric motorcycles and will scale up to an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh units. The unit will provide employment to over 500 people, who would be trained on electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and assembly over the next 5 years.

''What is planned is about Rs 500 crore over the next three to five years,'' Ultraviolette Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam told PTI when asked about the company's investment plans.

The facility is spread over 70,000 square feet, he said adding, ''If required, we can expand further.'' Elaborating further, Ultraviolette Founder and CTO Niraj Rajmohan said, ''The investment is more from an ultraviolet scaling up perspective.'' Setting up of the manufacturing unit, further capacity expansion if required, R&D and new product development will all be covered under the planned investment, he added.

The company, which had showcased its F77 model in November 2019, said it has ''received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77 from customers in India and International markets'' and it will begin pre-orders for the motorcycle later this year.

''We had about a one year delay due to COVID-19. What we did to take advantage of the time in between was a lot of the technology that was slated to come in the version two of the F77, we have fast-tracked that and gotten it all on board on the vehicle that rolls out,'' Rajmohan said.

What goes out to the consumer early next year will be ''what was in fact planned as the advanced version of the F77'', he added.

Commenting on the localisation of parts, Subramaniam said the company has managed to have 90 per cent of the parts locally sourced.

''The only two components essentially that would come from outside India would be -- one is of the magnets inside the motors. There is no local production that happens. The second is the battery cells, which come from Southeast Asian countries. Apart from these two components, everything else on the vehicle, the electronics, everything is sort of built here,'' he added.

In terms of network expansion, in the initial stages Ultraviolette plans to set up company-owned experience zones in the first few cities across India and once the template is well established it will partner in multiple hybrid ways with ''other interested people from a distribution channel perspective to scale exponentially across India'', Rajmohan said.

In terms of the product pipeline, the company officials said at present Ultraviolette's focus is on rolling out the F77 successfully in the market although it has ''ideas for future products''.

The F77 will be positioned in the high-performance motorcycle category with an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 kmph, and a range of 150 km on a single charge, the company said.

The internet-enabled bike will come with remote diagnostics, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking and ride diagnostics among other features.

