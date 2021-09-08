Left Menu

Guidelines for Vinayaka idols laid

During the period of immersion, there should be no rally of vehicles, only those carrying the idols for immersion would be permitted, the release said adding that the norms of the Pollution Control Board for immersion of the idols in water bodies should be adhered to.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Puducherry administration has said it has laid down norms on installation of idols of Lord Vinayaga for Ganesh Chathurthi that falls on Friday. The idols should not be placed at road junctions as they would hinder traffic and public movement, and gatherings are prohibited in view of the COVID-19 situation, said a press statement from Collector and District Magistrate (Revenue) of Puducherry Purva Gargm on Wednesday.

The Union Home Ministry has advised the government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the forthcoming festival season and to impose restrictions to curb large gatherings.

The guidelines should be followed till the end of the festival which begins on September 10. The Collector, in the release, said any violation of the guidelines is punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and also under the Epidemic Act, 1897.

An official source told PTI that there was no ban on placing the idols in public places but there should be adherence to guidelines of the Home Ministry.

That organisers of the festival must be vaccinated is one of the guidelines, the release said.

