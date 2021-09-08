Technical issues over Income tax e-filing portal being "progressively addressed": Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry on Wednesday informed that all the glitches over the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department are being "progressively addressed" and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the website. According to a statement issued by the Ministry, more than 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till Tuesday with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September.

"A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal. Over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till September 7 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September 2021," the statement read. "The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021 and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file returns," it added.

Over 94.88 lakh ITRs have been e-verified out of which, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed, the statement added. "It is encouraging to note that over 94.88 lakh ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralized Processing Center. Of this, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed," the statement informed.

"Taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh Notices issued by the Department under the Faceless Assessment/Appeal/Penalty proceedings, to which, over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 Notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September 2021 on a daily basis," it added. The ministry further stated that 10.60 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for Appeal.

Further on Aadhaar- PAN linking, the Ministry said, "Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September 2021." "It is reiterated that the Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers," it added. (ANI)

