Lebanon launches cash subsidy cards for families

Lebanon's caretaker minister of social affairs on Thursday announced the launch of cash subsidy cards for 500,000 families saying that negotiations were under way for them to be partly funded from new IMF SDR allocations and World Bank loans.

The government introduced a subsidy programme last year to finance the import of basic goods such as wheat, fuel and medicine which has all but depleted foreign reserves and is now being phased out.

The cash card was designed to ensure subsidies reach those most in need and prevent waste with each family getting an average of $93 a month, Ramzi Moucharafieh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)