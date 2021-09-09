LIC Housing Fin raises over Rs 2,335 cr by issuing preference shares to LIC
LIC Housing Finance on Thursday said it has allotted over 4.5 crore preference shares to promoter LIC for over Rs 2,335.5 crore.
The company has allotted 4,54,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the housing finance firm said in a regulatory filing.
LIC has subscribed the shares for Rs 23,35,51,22,000, it added.
The shares were allotted at Rs 514.43 per piece on September 8, 2021, it added.
Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed flat at Rs 418.50 apiece on BSE.
