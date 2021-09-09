EU boosts Pfizer vaccine supply with German site approvals

The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday approved an increase in manufacturing capacity for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech , which would help produce up to 50 million additional doses this year.

Both approved sites are located in Germany. One of them is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland Gmb and the other is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH, the European Medicines Agency said.

