First civilian flight from Afghanistan since U.S. withdrawal lands in Qatar - Al Jazeera
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:30 IST
The first international civilian passenger flight from Afghanistan since last month's U.S. withdrawal landed in Qatar on Thursday, Al Jazeera news channel reported.
The flight, operated by state-owned Qatar Airways, landed at Doha's Hamad International Airport.
