Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 02:03 IST
Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

