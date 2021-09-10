Left Menu

BSE, NSE shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd were shut on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:22 IST
BSE, NSE shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd were shut on Friday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also closed. There was no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets either.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival. A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 55 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 58,305 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 16 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,369.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied on Friday after two days of losses but were still in a nervous mood as global investors grappled with how best to interpret central banks' cautious moves to end stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.47 per cent in early trading but was still down around 0.8 per cent compared to last week's close.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent while the gains were lead by Hong Kong with the local benchmark rebounding 1.5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021