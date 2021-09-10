Left Menu

Maruti Ciaz crosses cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday said its mid-size sedan Ciaz has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014.

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki's 'Smart Hybrid' technology that enhances fuel efficiency. It is currently available at a price range of Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch in 2014, the Ciaz has ''witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment''.

The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

''The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand,'' he added.

