Maruti Ciaz crosses cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday said its mid-size sedan Ciaz has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014.
The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki's 'Smart Hybrid' technology that enhances fuel efficiency. It is currently available at a price range of Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch in 2014, the Ciaz has ''witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment''.
The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.
''The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand,'' he added.
