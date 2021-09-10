China fines auto chip sales companies for driving up prices
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China market regulator said on Friday that it fined three auto chip sales companies for driving up prices, in a move to help auto production in the world's biggest vehicle market.
The State Administration for Market Regulations said on its website that it fined three companies 2.5 million yuan ($388,300) each. ($1 = 6.4382 Chinese yuan renminbi)
