Old building collapses in Narela, no one injured: NDMC

An old building in Delhis Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.An old building has collapsed in Begumpura area of NDMCs Narela Zone. The building had already been vacated as it was declared a dangerous structure already.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(wall collapse)
An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

''An old building has collapsed in Begumpura area of NDMC's Narela Zone. The building had already been vacated as it was declared a dangerous structure already. And, no one was injured in the mishap,'' a senior NDMC official said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

