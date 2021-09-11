Old building collapses in Narela, no one injured: NDMC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:33 IST
An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.
However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.
''An old building has collapsed in Begumpura area of NDMC's Narela Zone. The building had already been vacated as it was declared a dangerous structure already. And, no one was injured in the mishap,'' a senior NDMC official said.
Further details are awaited.
