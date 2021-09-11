3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu

Three persons, including a couple, were killed when a private car plunged into a canal in the outskirts of Jammu early on Saturday, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway to find a missing baby.

Four other persons, who were also travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and evacuated to hospital, a police official said.

He said the accident took place at Marallian in Miran Sahib area in the early hours when a car, which was carrying eight relatives on their way to Bahadurpur village in Arnia, skidded off the road and fell into the canal.

Ganesh Kumar was driving the vehicle and lost control while negotiating a curve, the official said, adding that police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation.

They managed to save the lives of Kumar, his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari, and her son Sushant who were shifted to hospital.

The rescuers recovered the bodies of Kewal Krishan (60), his wife Surjeet Kumari (52), and two-year-old Manshi, while the search is still on for two-month-old Paranshi, the official said.

