Left Menu

3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:48 IST
3 persons dead, infant missing as vehicle plunges into canal in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a couple, were killed when a private car plunged into a canal in the outskirts of Jammu early on Saturday, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway to find a missing baby.

Four other persons, who were also travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and evacuated to hospital, a police official said.

He said the accident took place at Marallian in Miran Sahib area in the early hours when a car, which was carrying eight relatives on their way to Bahadurpur village in Arnia, skidded off the road and fell into the canal.

Ganesh Kumar was driving the vehicle and lost control while negotiating a curve, the official said, adding that police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation.

They managed to save the lives of Kumar, his wife Kanchana, Menu Kumari, and her son Sushant who were shifted to hospital.

The rescuers recovered the bodies of Kewal Krishan (60), his wife Surjeet Kumari (52), and two-year-old Manshi, while the search is still on for two-month-old Paranshi, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021