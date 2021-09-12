Left Menu

I-T refunds worth Rs 70,120 cr issued till Sep 6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 14:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore till September 6 this year.

Of this personal income tax refunds of Rs 16,753 crore have been issued in over 24.70 lakh cases and a corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,367 crore have been issued in 1.38 lakh cases.

''CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 70,120 crore to more than 26.09 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 6th September 2021," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

