Tripura CM inaugurates hospital at Sabroom

Two hundred and fifty-six doctors have been recruited in 39 days, so there will be no shortage of doctors. The chief minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MLA Sankar Roy, and others.The people of Sabroom were deprived of development for a long time.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday inaugurated a 100-bed hospital at Sabroom in the southern part of the state. The Sabroom Sub-Divisional Hospital has been constructed at an expenditure of around Rs. 13.5 crore, officials said. Replying to a query, Deb said, “A specialist medical officer (medicine) has been posted in the hospital. Two hundred and fifty-six doctors have been recruited in 39 days, so there will be no shortage of doctors.” The chief minister was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MLA Sankar Roy, and others.

“The people of Sabroom were deprived of development for a long time. But the present state government is working for the overall development of this southernmost part of the state,” he told journalists. Sabroom would derive maximum benefits from the proposed setting up of Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Integrated Check Post (ICP), and a logistics hub, the chief minister said. Deb also said that the state government would spend around Rs. 80 crore under Asian Development Bank-funded project for the development of Sabroom town.

The chief minister along with others visited various units of the hospital and also laid the foundation stone of a liquid oxygen plant in the hospital premises. At another programme participated by the chief minister and the Union minister, sewing machines were distributed among 34 women and bicycles were given to 25 women.

