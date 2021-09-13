Lebanon to receive $1.135 bln in SDRs from IMF - statement
13-09-2021
Lebanon's finance ministry said on Monday it would receive $1.135 billion on Sept. 16 in International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
The ministry said the amount would be deposited with Lebanon's central bank.
