Global safety brand KARAM introduces Kid's Masks

Launch part of brand's responsible marketing initiative #WeTrulyCare NEW DELHI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearing face masks is one of the most critical steps to preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. However, given that immunization is yet not available for younger children, it becomes even more critical for them to wear right sized and certified masks.

As per recent updates, clinical trials of vaccine are already underway for the kids of age group 2-11 years and 12-17 years but the roll out of the vaccine will take a considerable time, therefore 'masks' remains the only ultimate solution available for kids. But an ordinary cloth mask isn't the right protection.

As a socially responsible brand, KARAM has acted quickly to address the alarming issue by introducing the right solution for kids between the age of 4 and 12, with the launch of its N95/FFP2 Kids Masks.

KARAM in licensee partnership with BLACK + DECKER, the world's leading maker of power tools and accessories, endeavors to redefine the essence of safety by valuing 'People Over Profits'. As a brand of people, KARAM with BLACK + DECKER takes upon its shoulder to ensure everyone's safety on an everyday basis from COVID-19 by introducing its high-end PPE range. For the same purpose, KARAM is coming up with a thought-provoking campaign #WeTrulyCare where it strives to ensure every child's safety with the right protection in place. Under this drive, it attempts to make behavioral change amongst parents to discard shoddy cloth masks - the multi-colored, printed designs that look adorable but fail to do its primary job. The campaign intends to educate parents that only the optimum size and clinically certified N95/FFP2 mask is the right solution for the kids.

About KARAM Safety Private Limited: KARAM is India's leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprise that has been ranked as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country. It is also amongst one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes, and a vast range of Fall Protection Equipment. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM's Product Portfolio. KARAM is the licensee partner of BLACK + DECKER in India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)