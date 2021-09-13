Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 5.58 lakh seized at airport

Gold worth 5.58 lakh was seized from a plane passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA, Customs have said. The passenger arrived here from Dubai, a press release from the Customs said.He tried to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in a cooker, the release said adding that a case was booked against him.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:25 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Gold worth 5.58 lakh was seized from a plane passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Customs have said. The seizure of the metal, weighing 116.4 gm, was made on Sunday, they said. The passenger arrived here from Dubai, a press release from the Customs said.

He tried to smuggle in the gold by concealing it in a cooker, the release said adding that a case was booked against him.

