Atul Bhatt takes over as CMD of RINL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:36 IST
Atul Bhatt takes over as CMD of RINL
  Country:
  India

State-owned RINL on Monday said Atul Bhatt has assumed charge as CMD of the company.

He succeeds P K Rath who retired as CMD on May 31, after serving the company for 38 years.

Prior to this, Bhatt was the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MECON, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) said in a statement.

As per the statement, he is a graduate from IIT, Delhi in Chemical Engineering and holds a Postgraduate Degree in Management from IIM, Calcutta.

Earlier, he has also served NMDC as an Executive Director (Business Development and Corporate Planning), and ArcelorMittal as General Manager (Mergers and Acquisition).

He began his career from Tata Steel as a Graduate Trainee in 1986. While RINL is a special steel-making player operating a 7.3-million tonne (MT) steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Ranchi-headquartered MECON offers a full range of services required to set up a project from concept to commissioning including turnkey execution.

Both are public sector companies under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel.

