Left Menu

One die, 15 injured in two road accidents: Police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:21 IST
One die, 15 injured in two road accidents: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents on Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning, police said.

The first accident occurred when a truck coming from Noida side rammed against a stationary canter near the "92 km" milestone, resulting in the death of one and injury to two others early this morning, they said.

"The deceased was been identified as Vishnu. His address is being ascertained," the police said.

Both injured persons have been hospitalized while the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, police said.

In another incident, a Noida-bound sleeper bus coming from Kanpur collided with a truck near the "65 km" milestone early in the morning, resulting in injuries to 13 passengers.

All the injured were admitted to different hospitals, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021