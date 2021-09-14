Left Menu

Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition

Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell 1.95% in extended trading. Analysts suggest Oracle's data center business still has a long way to go to be on par with bigger cloud infrastructure providers. Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 01:47 IST
Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition

Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell 1.95% in extended trading. Oracle is currently in a competitive cloud computing landscape crowded by rivals like Microsoft Corp's Azure, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com and IBM. Analysts suggest Oracle's data center business still has a long way to go to be on par with bigger cloud infrastructure providers.

Total revenue rose 4% to $9.73 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $9.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue at Oracle's largest unit, cloud services and license support, was up 6% at $7.37 billion during the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021