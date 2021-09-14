Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Inderlok area

A fire broke out at a godown in the Inderlok area here on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No casualties have been reported yet, they said.

The officials said that a call was received around 12 noon about the fire and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in the basement of the five-story godown, where items made of plastic were kept, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

''We sent 10 fire tenders to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control by around 2 pm,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Garg added.

