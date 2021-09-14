BLS International ties up National Health Authority to process Ayushman Bharat cards across India

Tech-enabled services company BLS International on Tuesday said it has been empanelled for processing Ayushman Bharat cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) by the National Health Authority.

The AB-PMJAY scheme offers financial security against medical treatment costs, medicines, diagnostics, and pre-hospitalisation expenses.

''BLS will start processing Ayushman Bharat cards across India for the people to avail healthcare services at any of the empanelled hospitals in their respective regions, effective immediately,'' BLS said in a regulatory filing.

The cover includes cashless and paperless access to healthcare services for the beneficiary at the point of service in any of the empanelled hospitals, it added.

''We are excited to be empanelled to process Ayushman Bharat cards and play an integral role in this initiative. Our deep penetration in tier-II and tier-III cities will help the Government of India to service the rural and underserved population of the country,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

He added that through this partnership, the company will extend its support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Healthcare for All' across India. ''Our reach in rural parts of India and domain expertise will help us in a seamless roll-out of the project,'' he said.

The Ayushman Bharat was initiated to provide financial protection and improved access to healthcare to about 10.74 crore families. The AB-PMJAY provides a health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per annum.

BLS International Services Ltd works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The company has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with over 15,000 employees and associates. BLS has processed over 52 million applications to date globally.

