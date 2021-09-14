CIAL successfully conducts full-scale emergency mock drill

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Tuesday held a full-scale emergency mock drill to ensure the operational readiness and security measures of the airport during emergencies.

The biennial exercise was conducted through the collective coordination of all security stakeholders at the airport and also with the assistance of various airlines, the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, district administration, Airports Authority of India, and several hospitals. CIAL said the authorities staged an emergency fire in the engine of an aircraft of Alpha Airways-AD 567.

Indigo Airlines provided the aircraft for the mock drill exercise and there were 15 passengers and 6 crew members on board at that time, a release issued by CIAL said. The pilot 'spotted' fire in engine No.2 just before the scheduled take-off at 2.15 pm and alerted the Airport. The smoke started emanating from the aircraft, triggering a full-scale emergency alert at the airport.

''Airport rescue and firefighting force (ARFF) rushed to the aircraft with their advanced firefighting equipment and fire tenders within seconds. Mobile Command Control has been set up under the leadership of Airport Director ACK Nair and CISF led by Assistant Commandant Prem M J took charge of security, '' CIAL said.

Facilities like The Emergency Control Room, the Assembly Area, the triage area, Friends and Relatives reception Center, Survivors Reception Area, and the Media Centre, Reunion area were also set up to coordinate rescue efforts as instructed by the Command Post. One injured passenger was airlifted by a Coast guard helicopter and at 3.30 PM, the rescue mission was declared over. The mock drill was conducted strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

Nair said after the airport's efficiency in rescue operations was assessed after the mock drill in a detailed review CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS lauded various agencies and officials for their excellence. He added that as an airport operator, CIAL is satisfied with the competencies of the agencies in crisis response and crisis management. Deputy Collector Vrinda Devi, A M Shabeer (Executive Director CIAL), and Kala P. Nair (General Manager Airport Authority of India), besides Roby John (Airport Manager Indigo Airlines) participated as observers. CIAL Emergency Task Force, Airline operators committee (AOC) Airport Health office, Kerala Police, Kerala Fire Force, BPCL, Customs, Meteorological department, CELEBI, ambulance services from Medical Trust Hospital Ernakulam and Little Flower Hospital Angamaly, participated in the mock drill.

