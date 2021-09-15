KwaZulu-Natal to host 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair

KwaZulu-Natal province is set to host the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC from 15 - 21 November 2021.

A high-powered delegation, led by the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will on Thursday descend on the province for a signing ceremony. The ceremony will be preceded by roadshows in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

These will be held as follows:

• 14 September 2021 - Johannesburg Roadshow at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliffe from 09h00.

• 15 September 2021 Cape Town Roadshow – at The Radisson, Waterfront from 09h00.

• 16 September 2021 Signing Ceremony at Durban ICC from 14h00 followed by the Roadshow at 16h00.

Obasanjo is the chairperson of the Advisory Council of the IATF2021.

He will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala; the President of Afreximbank Prof. Benedict Oramah; African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining, Albert Muchanga; Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay and Mayor of the eThekwini Municipality Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda in the signing ceremony.

The Advisory Council will discuss preparatory arrangements and review progress made thus far.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been identified as one of the major factors that will determine how the event is held this year.

The IATF2021 is positioned as a unique and valuable platform for businesses to explore an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people, with a combined GDP of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

As such, the theme for this year's event is 'Building bridges for a successful AfCFTA: A clear focus on a single market for goods and services across 55 countries which is aimed at boosting trade and investment'.

The KwaZulu-Natal IAFT2021 event is expected to generate over $40 billion in trade and investment deals, attended by over 5 000 conference participants, 10 000 visitors and buyers and over 1 100 exhibitors.

The event is organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and hosted by Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)